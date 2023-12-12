Access to the Tesla Supercharger network also for DKV Mobility customers. Users of the B2B platform for payments and on-the-road solutions can now access 10,000 high-power charging points of the brand led by Elon Musk distributed throughout Europe.

A dedicated section on the DKV app

Tesla's Supercharger fast charging network is among the most widespread and offers charging speeds of up to 250 kW. Tesla Supercharger charging points are open to all electric vehicles and can be found in the “Charge your Non-Tesla” section of the Tesla app or in the DKV Mobility app. This new service is enabled on the platform of GreenFlux, a subsidiary of DKV Mobility, responsible for DKV Mobility's entire charging offer.

The objectives of DKV Mobility

“The integration of Tesla's Supercharger network into our service was conceived as a solution perfectly aligned with our current offering, making it easier for DKV Mobility customers to use,” he claims Sven Mehringer, Managing Director Energy & Vehicle Services at DKV Mobility. “By offering access to Tesla Superchargers to our customers, regardless of their vehicle, we allow them to benefit from the convenience, coverage, savings, speed, sustainability and best-in-class charging experience Tesla provides.”

Easy charging

The charging session at Tesla's Supercharger network can only be started via the Tesla app. To charge at the Tesla Supercharger network with the DKV CARD +CHARGE, the driver of the vehicle must download the Tesla app and create a Tesla account. In the Tesla account, DKV Mobility customers must install the DKV CARD +CHARGE as the default payment method. To do this, they can enter their name and DKV CARD +CHARGE number in their Tesla account. Once DKV Mobility has verified the transaction, the DKV CARD +CHARGE will be set as the default payment method for charging.