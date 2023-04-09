New legal troubles ahead for Tesla. The automaker led by Elon Musk was in fact sued by one of his clients on charges of violate privacy Owners: The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California by Henry Yeh, a San Francisco resident who owns a Model Y, could soon spark a large potential class action lawsuit against the US automaker.

Possible class action

In fact, according to Reuters, several days ago some groups of Tesla employees would have shared privately, via an internal messaging system, sometimes highly invasive videos and images recorded by the cameras of customers’ cars over the past four years. A clearly illegal behavior, given that, as stated in the lawsuit, the employees of Tesla they shouldn’t have been able to to access images and videos for “the humiliation of those who have been secretly recorded”.

The accusation

“Like everyone else, Mr. Yeh was outraged that Tesla’s cameras could be used to violate his family’s privacy, which the California Constitution scrupulously protects. – the words of Jack Fitzgerald, a lawyer representing the defense of the owner of Model Y who filed the lawsuit against the American company – Tesla must be held accountable of these invasions and misrepresenting its lax privacy practices to him and other company electric car owners.”

No response from Tesla

The case clearly speaks of conduct “particularly egregious and highly offensive” by the Palo Alto developer, who has currently declined to comment on the investigation. What is Yeh expecting now? That the designated court prevent Tesla from prosecuting its wrongful conduct, which clearly includes the violation of customer privacy, and from also compensate for any damages. We will see if other drivers of electric cars of the US brand will take legal action as in the case of Yeh.