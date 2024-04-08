Anyone who wants to drive electric for the least money should go for the Dacia Spring for at least 21,750 euros. In Belgium the new one even costs only 16,990 euros. But that won't get you very far. The cheapest usable EV is the Renault 5, which should cost 25,000 euros. There should have been a competitor to Tesla within the foreseeable future. Musk's brand is now abandoning this. Tesla would stop developing the cheap EV to focus on developing a self-driving taxi.

For the time being, Tesla does not want to confirm the news, but there are many indications that the Model 2, as the cheap EV would probably have been called, will be discontinued. Reuters delved into the case and spoke to several people with knowledge of the case and saw internal documents. This shows that employees and suppliers were informed in February and March about the suspension of the project.

Why Tesla is stopping the cheap EV

One of the sources explains the change in strategy: 'Elon's instruction is to fully focus on the robotaxi.' This looks like a typo, but this is how Tesla refers to the self-driving car for the time being. Yet another talks about stopping the project 'in favor of robot taxis'. The same source warns that Tesla could change its strategy again, but that depends on economic conditions.

Other sources indicate that no clear reason has been communicated from management. You can imagine that the disappointing demand for EVs in America and Europe also plays a role. Ford, for example, is also having a hard time with this. In addition, Tesla has recently focused on the Cybertruck and the facelift of the Model 3. In the meantime, other (including often Chinese) brands have taken steps in the cheap EV segment. If the Model 2 had been available, it would not have been until the second half of 2025. The cheap Tesla could then have been the last meal.

When will Tesla's self-driving car arrive?

By discontinuing (or postponing) the Model 2, Musk's dream will not come true. When he was appointed in 2006, he already talked about his dream of a cheap family EV. But Musk also prefers to focus on the self-driving Uber. According to reports, that car will be placed on the Model 2 platform. “Tesla Robotaxi announcement on 8/8,” he writes X. So on August 8 we will see the self-driving Tesla. So we have to wait exactly four months.