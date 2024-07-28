The difference between a car equipped with a combustion engine and an electric engine is especially noticeable in heavy use on the track. During a test at Nürburgringmade by a content creator Misha Charoudinthe new Tesla Model 3 Performance has suffered various overheating problems, first on the brakes and then on the engine and battery.

Model 3 Performance at Nurburgring, overheating problems on brakes, engine and battery

During a test at the Nurburgring with the new Tesla Model 3 Performance Highland completely original, kindly lent by one of his followers. During the track shift the content creator immediately notice the improved characteristics of the set-up, remaining surprised by the excellent holding power of the Model 3 Performance with original components. But the praise soon turns into criticism, as just 2 and a half minutes awayon the Model 3 the brake temperature warning light and consequent braking problems with difficulty slowing down from 200 km/h, fading and not only, the brakes gave out with a visible cloud of white smoke coming out of the brake calipers. Misha slows the pace, trying to focus on the power delivery and not so much the lap time, but here too Tesla begins to suffer some other engine problems.

Tesla Model 3 Performance Highland problems

A fundamental component of the electric motor is the statorthat is, the part that acts as the magnetic pole for the rotor. At the beginning of the tourtelemetry shows a stator temperature around 30° C. While at full capacity they are 120° reached. Overheating problems also for the battery pack: from an initial temperature of 26° have reached peaks of 60°.

The video titled: ”Dangerous brakes, surprising set-up” where a Tesla Model 3 Performance went into crisis on the fast lap.

Electric car what happens in heavy sports use on the track, the protections

Therefore, the following are evident: Model 3 Performance Overheating Problems when trying to exploit all the power on the track. Electric cars are not ideal for heavy and continuous use on the track. They have various protections on the temperatures of the engine, battery, inverter and various wiring. When temperatures rise there is a protection system and through the BMS it reduces the supply of current lowering the available power. This leads to a significant loss of performance, with power, in the case of the Model 3 Performance, dropping from 400 kW to 170 kW, effectively halving the available power output. The drop in power of an electric car under stress and in continuous heavy use can reach up to 50%.

Tesla Temperatures and Telemetry at the Time of Problems

Tesla Model 3 Performance what changes

The new Tesla Model 3 Performancecalled Highlandis the version updated in aesthetics and mechanics of the Model 3 already on the market. The improvements concern a face lift and aerodynamic updates, a lowered trim and finally a powertrain update with a rear engine capable of handling 303 kW. The front engine instead comes from the version Long Range.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance so it can develop the 22% more power than the previous one version. The equivalent of about 460 hpto be distributed on the four-wheel drive. Despite the declared weight of 1,851 kg, the American EV goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds. But the updates, as mentioned, also concern the set-up, with higher-performance springs and shock absorbers, a more rigid chassis and improvements in power delivery. In short, a car that promises performance on the track, even developing a Track mode.

Misha Charoudin

Misha it’s an also professional pilot thanks to partnerships with Bilstein And Black Falconbut he is more known as YouTuber. In fact, the pilot of Russian origin, who has long since moved near the “green hell”, produces video tests focused on car testing always different between the curves of the Nurburgring. The laps are usually filmed onboard from different angles, while Misha analyzes the pros and cons of cars with accuracy and simplicity. His content always conveys the great experience of the track that Charoudin has, useful for imparting important lessons on safety and knowing better the customs and curves of the Nordschleife. Not being directly involved with Tesla, but above all for his objective analyses, The YouTuber reported his negative impressions about the Tesla Model 3 Performance problems.

Pilot and YouTuber, Misha Charoudin

On the other hand, however, he did not hide the presence of positive traits in the Performance update: the famous instant torque and the set-up already ready for track use.

