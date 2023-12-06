From Sweden to Denmark: the strike against Tesla triggered by the unions of the Scandinavian country expands its borders, and does so by landing in the State of Copenhagen. A kind of “solidarity” between unions: the Swedish association that protects workers, IF Metall, has in fact asked its Danish counterpart for help 3F to push Tesla to sit at a table and find an agreement on the drafting of a new national contract, which the car company led by Elon Musk has no intention of signing to date.

Denmark “collaborates”

To help him change his mind, the Danish trade union 3F has said it will support Swedish mechanics in their strike against Tesla refusing to unload or transport the cars produced by Tesla itself intended for its customers in Sweden. This new phase of the strike in Denmark, in which port workers and truck drivers have joined, concerns only and exclusively the electric vehicles of the US brand destined for the Swedish market. “Like companies, the trade union movement is global in the fight to protect workers”3F president Jan Villadsen said in a statement.

Weeks of strike

Let us remember that the strike against Tesla in Sweden is taking on an ever wider scope day after day. Suffice it to say that after a few weeks in which Swedish port workers had decided to join the protest by refusing to unload the US brand’s electric ones in certain ports, for a few days now the strike it was effectively extended to all Swedish ports and no longer limited to just some of them. A decision that does not seem to have moved the thoughts of Tesla and Elon Musk, who have always been firm contrary to unionization: in the last five years the US brand has always refused to sign a collective agreement with the IF Metall union.