There seems to be no end to the dispute between Tesla and the unions in Sweden and more generally in the Nordic countries. With each passing week, organizations that protect local workers are expanding their own protest in the hope that the giant led by Elon Musk will give in on the signing of a collective agreement, although at the moment this scenario seems rather unlikely. And so, the Swedish transport workers' union has informed that starting from December 24th will stop collecting waste at local Tesla offices if the company continues to hold out.

The strike expands

“This type of solidarity action is very rare. We are using it with the intent of to protect Swedish collective agreements and the security of the Scandinavian country's labor market model – the words of Tommy Wreeth, president of the Swedish Transport Workers Union. reported by Reuters – Tesla cannot ignore the norm on the Swedish labor market.” And yet, evidently, it can, given that it is from the end of October that this duel between the US company and the trade unions continues without the former having yet given in to the demands of the latter.

Tesla continues to say no

In fact, everything was born from Tesla's decision not to sign a five-year collective agreement, which was predictable given that the company's adverse position towards the unionization of its employees it's nothing new of the last few months. The company led by Elon Musk reiterated how it is already offering its employees working conditions that are as good and in some cases even better than those proposed by the unions. However, they did not digest the “provocation”: the mechanics at first, and the dockworkers at a second, in fact decided to call a strikestill ongoing and also extended to other Nordic countries, such as Finland and Denmark.

Rubbish in the crosshairs

As mentioned, now maintenance workers in Sweden have also joined the protest against Tesla. This means that the local offices of the US manufacturer will start from next December 24th they will no longer be cleaned, and it is clear that the situation is destined to worsen considerably if the rubbish starts to accumulate. But this does not seem to frighten Tesla at all, which is convinced of its position is the right one to keep: the strike, in short, seems destined to last for a long time.