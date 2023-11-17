There is no sign of an agreement between Tesla and the unions in Sweden, with the latter remaining protesting non-stop now since the car company led by Elon Musk refused to sign a collective agreement with the mechanics. A strike that not only has never stopped, but which now risks ending further expand its reach: let’s see how and why.

Dockers on the attack

For a few weeks now, port workers in Sweden have also decided to join this strike, refusing to unload US brand electric vehicles in certain ports. Well, according to what was reported by Carscoops, which cites Wired, the strike will start tomorrow will be extended to all Swedish ports and no longer limited to just some of them. A decision which however does not seem to move the thoughts of Tesla and Elon Musk, who have always been firmly against unionisation, so much so that in the last five years they refused to sign a collective agreement with the IF Metall union.

Tesla strike, it’s not over

But that is not all. Because in addition to the dockworkers, in fact, it seems that also the maintenance and cleaning workers will join the protest: from tomorrow, starting from 12, the latter should begin refuse to clean warehouses of all four Tesla showrooms and service centers in the country. “We joined the strike simply because the IF Metall Workers union asked us to – commented Torbjorn Jonsson, head of the union that represents and protects workers in the maintenance sector – Tesla labs and showrooms will not be cleaned.”

Even the post offices are on the attack

Finally, it is worth mentioning the position taken by Seko, the union that defends postal workers. Who posed a very clear condition: if Tesla refuses to give in, the delivery of mail, parcels and spare parts will be interrupted at the US brand’s locations throughout Sweden starting next November 20th. “Tesla is trying to gain competitive advantages by offering workers worse wages and conditions than they would have under a collective bargaining agreement. Of course this is completely unacceptable“the words of Gabriella Lavecchia, president of the Seko union.