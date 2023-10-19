He suddenly lost 16 billion dollars – not bad considering that he is the richest person on the planet with a fortune of 209.8 billion dollars – due to Tesla’s stock market crash. Let’s talk about Elon Musk: in the third quarter Tesla missed both profits and sales expectations and the financial data and the pessimistic statements of the co-founder himself are causing the car manufacturer’s shares to lose 9%.

But Musk returns to shuffle the cards. According to Business Insider, the tycoon is considering the possibility of making platform X inaccessible in the Old Continent to avoid being subject to the new digital rules launched by the European Union. The owner of the former Twitter is ‘tormented’ by the Digital Services Act (DSA) of Brussels, which came into force in August, and is the reason why he would have discussed the possibility of making the app unavailable in the territory of the European Union or to block access to European users. For his part, Musk denies and dismisses, strictly on X, what the US site reported as “absolutely false”. And he adds: “I’m not a real newspaper.”

On the day of Tesla’s quarterly accounts, which recorded a 44% drop in profits compared to last year to 1.85 billion dollars, the South African tycoon shares his apprehension in a call with investors: “I’m worried – he says – for the high interest rate environment we find ourselves in.” And again: “If interest rates remain high or if they increase further, it will be much more difficult for people to buy a vehicle”, he reiterates, highlighting the need to “make our products more accessible so that people can buy them”.

The car manufacturer’s shares, shortly after the start of the session on Wall Street, lost 7%, discounting the summer results that were lower than analysts’ expectations. The company has in fact cut vehicle prices to boost sales, a factor that has also affected its profitability, but which remains the priority. Even before entering full swing into the construction of the new gigafactory in Mexico. The tycoon then dampens expectations for the Cybertruck. In his assessment, it will take a year or more before the electric pickup makes a “significant contribution” in terms of cash flow.