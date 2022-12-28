The shares of Tesla, which is headed by the famous American billionaire Elon Musk, fell by 73 percent, from the highest level the stock recorded in February of 2021.

Since the beginning of this year, the stock has lost about 69 percent of its value, a decline equivalent to twice the decline in the Nasdaq index.

Since its shares were listed on the stock exchange in 2010, Tesla’s stock has recorded only one annual decline, as it fell by 11 percent in 2016.

Elon Musk had sold a large part of 22 million shares of “Tesla” shares, at a value of $ 3.6 billion, at the seventh of this year.

Musk said this December that he would not sell any of his shares in the next period ranging from 18 months to two years.

Musk believes that the reason for the decline in Tesla shares is that the US Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, which means that investors will convert part of their holdings in shares into cash, which will cause these shares to decline.

And this December, Tesla lost about 44 percent of its value, which is the worst monthly performance of the company’s stock ever.

In the fourth quarter of this year, the decline in the company’s shares amounted to about 59 percent, which also means that the performance of the share during the current quarter is the worst ever.

In pre-trading transactions, the stock rose, on Wednesday, by 1.33 percent.