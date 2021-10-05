The company that does everything online increases its presence in the area. A precise strategy that follows Tesla’s commercial expansion at the same pace: two new “Centers” have just been opened in Turin and Florence and two temporary pop-up stores have been inaugurated in Bergamo and Naples.

With these new openings, Italy now has 6 Tesla Service Centers in the country: Milan-Linate, Turin, Padua, Bologna, Florence and Rome, in addition to the store in Piazza Gae Aulenti in Milan and other temporary locations in Bolzano, Brescia, Bergamo, Naples and Catania.

“Our goal – they explain to the Californian company – is to reduce the amount of time that vehicles spend in Tesla Service, offering the best possible experience to our owners. Tesla cars simply require less maintenance than traditional vehicles due to their reduced complexity. mechanics and fewer moving parts; in addition, we have long since eliminated the classic annual maintenance recommended by switching to the maintenance of some specific components as needed. When a vehicle requires assistance, our approach is twofold: Physical Service Centers, such as new sites in Turin and Florence, and our Mobile Service fleet “.

In this way, those who have a Tesla book assistance via the App and the virtual mechanics – remotely – begin to study the failure. It seems absurd but, according to the US company, up to 90% of problems can be diagnosed over the air. A detail that speaks volumes about how these cars are designed and built.

“If remote assistance is not enough – they then explain to Tesla – with remote diagnostics we are able to conduct a preliminary investigation on the problem, determining if the necessary appointment is appropriate for the Mobile Service. mobile assistance can solve up to 80% of problems by visiting a customer’s home, workplace or anywhere they can easily access the vehicle, eliminating the need for customers to physically bring their car to the Service. service team now operates nearly 10 Mobile Service units and this fleet will continue to grow over time, as will the physical Service Center network. ”