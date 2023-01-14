Shares in the company, owned by Elon Musk, fell for more than a year and fell as much as 4.5 percent in early trading on Friday, before recouping some of the losses..

Analyst Dan Ives of “Widbush Securities” said, “It’s no secret that demand for Tesla is starting to register some cracks in this global slowdown of 2023.”“.

However, Ives indicated that lowering the price was “the right move” and constituted a cautionary step for European car manufacturers and the American companies General Motors and Ford to confirm that “Tesla” will not stand by in the face of growing competition..

Tesla has already cut prices twice in China in recent months, and ran rare promotions in North America late last year..

According to posts on social media, the price cut in China prompted Tesla owners to express their anger at auto showrooms because they missed offers on these vehicles..

In 2022, the Group delivered 1.31 million electric vehicles, an increase of 40 percent year-on-year..

But that’s still short of Musk’s long-term goal of increasing deliveries at a rate of 50 percent annually.

Investors worry that sales will slow due to the economic downturn as well as higher interest rates, which make it more expensive to borrow money to buy a car..

Observers also point to the arrival of many competitors in the electric car market, as major car manufacturers now offer a range of models, including the luxury car segment that Tesla has long dominated..

According to The Wall Street Journal, the discount is now available to buyers of a model Y (“Y”) from “Tesla” to take advantage of a tax incentive in the United States by selling the car at a price less than $ 55,000.