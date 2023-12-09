New setback for Tesla in the strike involving it in Sweden. The automaker led by Elon Musk has lost in fact a legal battle with PostNord: a Swedish court has ruled that the Swedish postal service for the moment does not need to deliver the license plates blocked by postal service employees to the US brand. A big problem for Tesla, which at the same time has to deal with one port strike which will prevent it from importing its electric cars into the Scandinavian country.

Finland also joins

Furthermore, we are talking about a strike that is increasingly expanding its borders, even outside Sweden: in recent days the Danish trade unions had also decided to join the protest against Tesla, but today it is the turn of the Finnish trade union transport AKT, who decided to join what is defined by many as a “solidarity strike” against the American brand. Translated, the union will begin to block Tesla electric vehicles destined for Sweden in all Finnish ports starting next December 20th.

The position of the AKT union

“The fact that collective agreements and unions support each other is one crucial part of the Nordic labor market model”, AKT president Ismo Kokko said in a statement. The same union then specified that the vehicles but also the Tesla components destined for the Swedish market will not be loaded by the dock workers, in line with the decisions that have been taken by the port workers in recent weeks Swedes, Danes and Norwegians.

Distant agreement

Let us remember that the Nordic countries represent a key market for Tesla, which also decided in that area to maintain a policy of not accepting collective bargaining, also stating that its staff have conditions as good or even better than those requested by the Swedish union IF Metall. It is clear, however, that all this is having some consequences consequences about the company’s activities: a large Danish pension fund said in recent days that it had sold its stakes in Tesla precisely because of the company’s refusal to conclude such agreements, and some Swedish pension funds also urged the brand led by Elon Musk to sign the agreement with the union, although avoiding selling his shares at the moment.