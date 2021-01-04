The American company Tesla delivered almost half a million electric vehicles in 2020, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, reports Interfax…

As specified, last year Tesla shipped 499.55 thousand cars. A year earlier, this figure was 367.5 thousand.

It is noted that in the fourth quarter, deliveries amounted to a record 180.57 thousand vehicles. According to experts, Elon Musk’s company by the end of this quarter can make a record profit and end the year in positive territory for the first time.

In 2021, as Musk previously noted, deliveries Tesla could range from 840 thousand to 1 million electric vehicles, which will be possible due to the increase in production at a plant in China.

The company’s capitalization over the past year increased by 8.4 times, reaching $ 668.9 billion.

Recall that at the end of last year, Musk for the first time ranked second on the Forbes list of billionaires.