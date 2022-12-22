Tesla continues to be one of the most important car manufacturers globally, but one cannot pretend not to see the difficult moment the company is going through. Elon Musk’s behaviors, especially since he acquired Twitter, have certainly not helped, but this cannot be the only reason for the lackluster period that the brand is experiencing: the war between Russia and Ukraine, the shortage of microchips and semiconductors, supply outages, factors which, added to increasingly fierce competition, have led to a downsizing of Tesla.

Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands this morning does not attribute all responsibility to Elon Muskbut try to list the wrong choices that have penalized Tesla: “On the one hand there are the unfulfilled promises, for example the launch of some models. But much of the problem is Twitter. Since the CEO expressed his intention to make the microblogging social network out of him in April, the stock has begun a violent descent. Investors have repeatedly expressed concern about the manager’s dual role.” Just a few days ago Musk himself relied on Twitter to ask users what he should have done: resign as CEO of the social media or continue in his position? More than 57% of voters expressed themselves in favor of taking a step back, so pay attention to any future scenarios. The only certainty is that, numbers in hand, Tesla has gone in a few months from capitalizing one trillion to falling towards 400 billion dollars, for a 65% loss in value.

In any case, we must bear in mind that, although it is a complicated moment for Tesla, the trend is by no means disastrous. Although the goals set by Elon Musk are difficult to achieve, it must be said that in the first nine months of this year the electric cars delivered by Tesla worldwide were 854,000, compared to 626,000 the previous year. Let’s talk about one 36% growthin fact important but not at the level of that estimated by the CEO of the company, which was hoping for a +50%. Now we need a new turnaround for Tesla, or Volkswagen, BYD and all the rival car manufacturers that have targeted it will have life easier.