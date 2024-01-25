Musk's giant Tesla “suffers” competition with China and announces lower growth in 2024

The electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla achieved results in the fourth quarter of 2023 that were below expectations, influenced in particular by a decline in the average selling price. Between October and December, the group achieved a turnover of 25.17 billion dollars (+3% on one year) and a net profit of 7.93 billion, 'inflated' by an exceptional tax advantage of 5.9 billion. On a consistent basis, net profit stood at $2.48 billion (-39% over one year)while earnings per share amounted to 71 cents. Data lower than analysts' estimates who expected 2.69 billion and 73 cents respectively. Elon Musk's car company explained that turnover and profitability were affected by a lower average price that the increase in the number of vehicles delivered could not compensate.

Tesla has implemented several price cuts throughout the year in the United States and other parts of the world. The manufacturer also warned that the rate of volume growth could be “significantly lower” during the current financial year, compared to that recorded in 2023. On January 3, the company announced that it had delivered 484,507 electric vehicles in total the world in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.81 million in the full year (+38% year-on-year). If it's true that the stars and stripes group maintained first place in the world during the year, in the last quarter it was overtaken by the Chinese Byd (526,409 electric vehicles delivered between October and December and 1.57 million in 2023). In electronic trading after the stock market close, Tesla shares lost more than 3%.

Low-cost Tesla advances, a $25,000 crossover

According to Reuters, Tesla is preparing to introduce a new electric vehicle in 2025nicknamed “Redwood”, described as a crossovers compact in size. On the other hand, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, had already expressed his intention to produce more accessible electric vehicles in line with the recent price reductions of the company's most popular models, such as the Model 3 and Model Y.

The expected price is decidedly competitive, starting from $25,000. Such a move could position Tesla not only to compete with gasoline-powered cars, but also with cheaper electric vehicles, such as those produced by giant, and Chinese competitor Byd, especially in light of the fact that BYD recently surpassed Tesla in car sales electric in the last quarter of 2023. Currently, the cheapest model in the Tesla range, the Model 3, has a starting price of 38,990 dollars in the USA and around 43,000 euros in Italy. Production of this new “economical” model should begin in June 2025. However, at the moment, no official confirmation has arrived from Tesla.

