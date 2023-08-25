The Gigafactory Tesla built on the outskirts of Berlin has allowed the US brand to obtain various satisfactions from a production point of view. But the peak moments seem to be behind us now: the car company led by Elon Musk has in fact lowered its weekly production target for July and August at its German factory at 4,350 units, much less than the 5,000 in March. And that’s not all, because it seems that we will see a further reduction in forecasts for the coming months.

Sequence clues

Some workers at Tesla’s German Gigafactory told Business Insider about the March peak as a unique event. Translated, the company would hardly have been able to repeat the same numbers in the following months: not surprisingly, Tesla itself, while declaring that it was on the right track to achieve its production targets, had announced at the beginning of June that it was hiring fewer temporary workers than in the beginning because they were no longer needed.

A few numbers

Numbers in hand, in fact, Tesla had lowered its goal for July and August to 870 electric cars a day, but even this goal it has not always been achieved: just think of the 692 built on July 25, or the 806 built on July 28. For this reason Tesla had already decided at the end of last month to reduce further the goal internally at 750 cars per day, for a total of less than 4,000 cars assembled per week.

Expansion plans

We’ll see if and how this downsizing of production targets will lead to a revision of plans capacity expansion of the German Gigafactory: Tesla’s intention was to expand the factory’s reach to 1 million electric cars a year, although a precise timetable has not yet been provided.