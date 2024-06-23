Insider: Tesla robotaxi can be ordered through a special application

A Tesla employee showed a video demonstrating the operation of a robotic taxi. On this noticed Insider edition.

A short teaser appeared on the profile LinkedIn Rosalie Nathans. The account description indicates that the specialist works as a used car and online sales manager at Tesla. According to Nathans, the video shows an example of how Tesla’s driverless taxi will work.

In the video, the girl takes her phone out of her pocket, opens a Tesla-style app and indicates the route. A few minutes later, a taxi without a driver approaches her – the car looks exactly like a regular Tesla electric car. Then the girl gets into the car and hits the road.

Insider journalists noted that in the application it will be possible to configure not only the route of the trip, but also the number of passengers. Also, through the program you can select the air temperature that will be set inside the car. Other details of the project are not disclosed.

Previously, Tesla promised to present its own robotaxi project at a presentation on August 8.

At the end of May, Reuters sources said that the American corporation Tesla was going to obtain permission to launch autopilot in China. Local authorities believe that Tesla will set a good example for Chinese drone manufacturers.