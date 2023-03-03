This Thursday, March 2, Tesla shares fell nearly 6% one day after announce that they will install a car factory in the state of New Lion.

According to the Investing page, the company’s shares fell 5.85%, standing at $190.90 per share.

Just this past Wednesday, the owner of the company, Elon Musk, and its executives, made a long presentation that lasted several hours about a new, cheaper model and the scheduled plans for the electric car manufacturer.

Among the things they discussed were plans to halve assembly costs, company innovation and, of course, the new gigafactory to be set up in Mexico.

But it seems that investors did not like these ideas, since less than 24 hours after the presentation, Tesla woke up with red numbers in the stock market.

However, this has not been the worst fall of the company, since in January of this year, the unit price fell to 107.91 dollars.

Now, we will have to wait to see the results of the company of the richest man in the world and see how that will affect its future.

