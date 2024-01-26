Tesla shares fell 12% after disappointing report

Tesla shares fell 12 percent on the Nasdaq American exchange after the publication of its quarterly report. About the collapse of securities testify site data.

Earlier, Elon Musk’s company announced an increase in revenue from sales of electric cars by one percent and warned that in 2024 the growth rate of production volumes could be “significantly lower” than in 2023. After the release of the report, which disappointed investors, shares fell to $182.63 per share, a record decline over the past year.

In the document, company representatives indicatedthat Tesla's net profit was $2.48 billion versus the $2.61 billion expected by investors. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.71, down from the expected $0.73. The company's revenue was $25.17 billion instead of $25.87 billion, an increase of three percent over the year.

According to the head of the automaker, if Chinese companies are not restrained, they will soon take over the world market. It is necessary to introduce tariffs and other trade barriers to prevent brands from China from becoming market leaders, Musk added. Previously, Tesla for the first time lost leadership to its competitor BYD – in the last quarter of 2023, Musk’s company sold 484.5 thousand cars, and the Chinese automaker sold 526.4 thousand.