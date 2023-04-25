A group of progressive Tesla shareholders want the company’s board of directors to get CEO Elon Musk to focus more on one of his many jobs, running the electric vehicle maker.

In a letter to Tesla’s board, the group says Musk is not devoting enough time and attention to issues facing the company, including increased competition from electric vehicles from other automakers and addressing issues important to the group, including allegations of an environment Toxic job. at Tesla.

In addition to his role at Tesla, Musk also leads Twitter, SpaceX, Boring Company and Neuralink, among others.

“Initially, each of us added Tesla to our portfolios because we saw Tesla as a true leader in producing products and services essential to our transition to a sustainable and green economy,” the letter said. “Over time, however, we have become increasingly concerned with issues of governance and leadership in the company.”

Entities signing the letter include Amalgamated Bank, a union-owned bank, as well as Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, United Church Funds, Investor Advocates for Social Justice and the New York City Controller’s Office. The letter says that investors who sign the letter own $1.5 billion worth of Tesla stock, which is well under 1% of Tesla stock.

By comparison, Musk owns or has options to buy about $118 billion worth of Tesla stock, representing 20% ​​of the shares. Musk has a net worth of $175 billion, according to Forbes.

The letter alleges that Musk’s lack of focus at Tesla is causing problems for the company, such as high employee turnover due to the work environment. But it doesn’t explain what must be done to get him to focus on these problems.

“Tesla needs a board that ensures the CEO is focused on meeting its challenges,” the letter reads. “Due to the board’s failure to constrain the CEO’s external engagements and ensure he is focused on solving the many challenges facing the company, we have lost trust in its members.”

Ivan Frishberg, chief sustainability officer at Amalgamated Bank, said there are other investors concerned about Musk’s distraction, especially his recent purchase of Twitter, as well as his ownership and management of SpaceX and several other companies.

Frishberg said the group is not advocating for Musk to be replaced as CEO.

“We are a Tesla investor,” he said. “In terms of governance, we would like the boardroom to become less organized and more independent and investor-friendly.”

Musk is now essentially working for Tesla for free, with no cash salary, and after receiving a final block of stock options from a 2018 pay package earlier this year, there are no additional stock options he can go to. qualify at the moment.

Some analysts have said they expect, and would argue, that Tesla will announce a new pay package for Musk as a way to reassure Wall Street that Tesla is still his top priority, despite his other CEO roles. But Frishberg was opposed to that idea.

“I don’t think throwing more money at the guy is the answer,” he said.