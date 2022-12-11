When we talk about Elon Musk we often talk about the exuberance of his actions and behavior. An exuberance that up to now he has actually spared Tesla, but which in the near future could affect it very closely: in fact, the shareholders and customers of the US brand are increasingly convinced that the attitudes of the South African manager (especially on Twitter) can have a negative impact on the company’s results. In 2023, especially, it is possible that the emotional bond between Tesla and its owners may slowly wane.

This is supported by the MBLM, an agency that studies the intimacy of the brand as well as the emotional connection between consumers and companies, and which in 2022 assigned Tesla the highest score in this sense. However, the situation will change over the next year, in particular due to the polarization ever more extreme than its CEO. “Musk’s behaviors are creating real damage for Tesla – commented to the microphones of Automotive News Mario Natarelli, managing partner of MBLM – When I see people saying they are no longer considering buying an electric Tesla or owners who are embarrassed to drive one, I think we are close to reaching a significant stock damage point for the brand. When we run our study for 2023, we’ll see that represented.”. And in some cases it is the Tesla customers themselves who complain of a less and less emotional connection with the brand.

Natarelli himself recalled how the gap between Tesla and the other electric manufacturers is closing reducing more and more, for this reason Musk’s behavior risks weakening the position of the US manufacturer in relation to rival brands. The Tesla CEO and his team of collaborators have a mission: to remain focused on increasing demand and production for customers to maintain the advantage accumulated over the years. And at this rate it won’t be easy.