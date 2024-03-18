Tesla has reached a settlement regarding a lawsuit for racist discrimination, raised by Owen Diaz, a black man who in 2015 worked as an elevator operator in the factory in Fremont, California. The case, which previously saw Diaz awarded $3.2 million in damages by a federal jury, ends in a settlement whose details remain confidential. Lawrence Organ, an attorney with the California Civil Rights Law Group and Diaz's representative, communicated via email to CNBC that an “amicable resolution of their disputes” was reached, without providing further comment on the terms of the agreement. The same law firm currently represents other current and former Tesla employees in a class action lawsuit, Marcus Vaughn v. Tesla Inc., which alleges continued racist discrimination and mistreatment of Black workers within the company. Diaz is not part of this further legal action.

Diaz's lawsuit uncovered testimony of a hostile work environment, in which co-workers addressed him and other Black workers with racist epithets, threatened their physical safety, and left racist graffiti in bathrooms and offensive drawings in their spaces of work. Although a jury initially awarded Diaz a much higher compensation, including punitive damages totaling $137 million, a subsequent judicial decision reduced this figure to $15 million, ultimately resulting in a 3.2 million dollar verdict. Millions of dollars.

The situation is complicated by recent criticism of Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his handling of hate speech on X, formerly known as Twitter, of which he is the owner and CTO. Musk has been accused of spreading unverified claims and promoting discriminatory ideologies on the platform, raising concerns about Tesla's corporate culture and its internal policies of zero tolerance towards discrimination and harassment.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission also filed a lawsuit against Tesla, accusing it of violating federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and of subjecting some of those workers to retaliation for countering such harassment. Despite this, Tesla continues to maintain that it is committed to equal employment opportunities, calling the allegations “a false narrative.”