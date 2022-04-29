April is proving to be an unlucky month for Tesla in China. For the second time in the month, in fact, the US car manufacturer was forced to issue a recall in the Asian country, in this case concerning just under 15,000 Model 3 imported and produced locally in China due to problems with the software that could lead to unwanted collisions. More precisely, they are specimens of Model 3 Performance produced between January 2019 and March of this year, which include 1,850 imported cars and 12,834 manufactured in China.

According to reports from the State Administration for Market Regulation in China, all recalled Model 3 examples would not show the car’s speed in numbers when driving in Track Mode, which could mislead drivers and consequently lead to possible accidents in extreme circumstances. As mentioned, this is the second recall that Elon Musk’s company was forced to issue in China in April alone: ​​a few weeks ago, in fact, about 130,000 Model 3 units, some imported and others, most of them, assembled in Shanghai. , had been recalled due to potential failures to semiconductor components, which again could have led to collisions. For both recalls, the US electric car maker will fix the problem where necessary.