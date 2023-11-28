Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 28/11/2023 – 21:40

Tesla vehicle insurance filings in China continue to rise as the electric vehicle giant tries to achieve record fourth-quarter sales worldwide and full-year targets. Meanwhile, the company once again raised prices in China, but also announced new discounts.

Tesla’s insurance registrations in China totaled 16,700 last week, up 2.5% from 16,300 the previous week, according to data released by CnEVPost. These numbers represent the fourth full week since Tesla began delivering its refreshed Model 3 in China.

The company also increased the starting price of the Model Y Long Range in China by $280 on Tuesday, the fifth consecutive weekly price increase for a Model Y since the end of the third quarter.

However, as Tesla continues to raise vehicle prices in China, the company has started offering a $1,127 insurance subsidy for base Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in stock until the end of the year, media reported local. Base trims represent the vast majority of Tesla sales in China. Tesla is also offering low-rate loans to stimulate demand.