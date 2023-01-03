The company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, had set itself a goal of increasing its sales by 50 percent annually in the long term.

She has consistently indicated that this goal can shift up or down depending on her activities. In its statement on Monday, Tesla stopped at the impact of the Covid pandemic, which caused the closure of its factory in China for several weeks, as well as problems related to supply chains.

And in October, the company’s chief financial officer indicated that Tesla might not reach its target this year.

Analysts were also expecting better results, as they were counting on Tesla delivering 427,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to FactSet estimates. However, the group has only delivered 405,000 cars.

To spur sales, Tesla introduced unusual offers to customers who buy a new car before the end of December.

In an email he sent last week, Elon Musk asked company employees to volunteer to deliver as many cars as possible before the end of 2022.

Observers fear a possible slowdown in demand for expensive Tesla cars, in light of the uncertainty surrounding the economic environment and the increasing competition with other companies offering their own models of electric cars.

They are concerned that Elon Musk will focus more on his new company, Twitter, on the Tesla account.