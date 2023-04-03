In the first quarter of 2023, Tesla sold 422,875 electric cars, including 412,180 Model 3 and Y and 10,695 Model S and X. This is 36 percent growth over the prior year, and 4 percent more than in the previous quarter. Before. The reason for the very strong growth is to be found in the final price cuts to the user that Tesla has operated in Europe, USA and China this year, which has made the brand’s cars more accessible to the public. In January, for example, Tesla cut the price of the Model Y by 20 percent in the US. The news of the growth comes after a very turbulent period on the stock market for Tesla, with a drop of more than $360 per share last April and almost $120 in early 2023. On the production side, Tesla has significantly strengthened its chains: opened two new factories in Berlin and Texas last March, and is preparing to open another one in Monterey, Mexico. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, said in January that the 2023 goal is to sell two million cars, more than double the 2022 level.