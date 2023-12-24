A new “recall” case involves Tesla. This time we are in the United States, where more than one have ended up in the sights of the NHTSA 120,000 Model S and Model due to a problem with the door locking/unlocking system in the event of an accident. The car manufacturer led by Elon Musk itself noticed the malfunction: during a routine crash test, in fact, after the impact automatic unlock of a door on the unaffected side.

Routine crash test

The test vehicle in question was not equipped with the lock functionalitywhich Tesla itself discovered had been inadvertently excluded from the software updates it had started releasing starting from the end of 2021. In any case, the NHTSA has made it known that the US brand has released a software update over the air for 2021-2023 model years that do not meet federal safety standards for side impact protection.

Second recall in a few days

Recently, Tesla was the subject of another recall, this one of much larger dimensions: over 2 million of electric cars from the American giant were at the center of this campaign, generated by an investigation into the defects of the system Autopilot conducted by the NHTSA for years. A spokesperson for the same organization reported that Tesla's means of keeping drivers engaged were inadequate, which could lead to foreseeable misuse.