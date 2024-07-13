To see the new ones in action Tesla robotaxis a little more patience will be needed. More than it initially seemed: the American car manufacturer will in fact delay the launch of the new robotaxi by at least a couple of months, according to Bloomberg News. The reason? The design team was told to rework some elements of the car, a process that will lead the new robotaxi to debut no earlier than October.

Tesla Robotaxi: Project Postponed

A new change of strategy for Tesla, therefore, which only a few months ago had announced through its CEO, Elon Musk, that it had set aside the long-promised low-cost electric project, the so-called Model 2, to continue the development of self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform. Now, a new postponement arrives: we won’t know anything about it before October.

A delicate challenge

Also because, to tell the truth, almost nothing is known about these new robotaxis in general: some time ago Musk had simply limited himself to saying that some would be owned and operated by Tesla, while others would be owned by private individuals but rented on the Tesla network. In any case, this is far from an easy challenge for Tesla: most analysts agree that developing autonomous driving and robotaxis systems will be a difficult undertaking and will require several years since the technology will have to face not only engineering obstacles but also and above all regulations.