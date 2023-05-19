In China one has been started massive recall campaign involving the Tesladue to a fault in the brake system, in the system regenerative braking. Under investigation they went further 1.1 million vehicleswhich is almost all the Teslas sold in China.
Tesla problems with regenerative braking
The Tesla sold in China suffer from brake problems, due to a defect in the regenerative braking system. Since drivers cannot set theintensity of regenerative braking or receiving warnings with a long press of the accelerator, officials believe there is a risk that owners could abuse the pedals (as they can’t hear an engine revving) and crash.
A brake problem in 2021 was reported by a motorist during 2021 Shanghai Auto Showaccording to which the father suffered a serious accident, after the brakes fail. Tesla apologized, but did not acknowledge a glitch, instead noting only the high speed before the collision.
Tesla software update
The solution to the problem in any case is quite simple, through a software update OTA (over the air)which changes the default regenerative braking level and allows users to customize the strength of the system.
Tesla will also warn drivers if they push too hard on the accelerator for extended periods of time. The recall concerns cars Model 3 And Model Y produced in China between January 2019 and April 2023. The recall also affects some specimens of Model 3, Model S and Model X.
You recall Tesla
As with most of Tesla’s recalls, the software update won’t significantly disrupt the company’s business in the short term. Still, that’s not a good look for a brand that has had numerous recalls in recent years, including 80,000 in China last fall for software and seat belt problems.
Also in the United States in 2022 the American giant had to face a recall campaign, due to sudden braking, “phantom” braking in the driving mode with Autopilot.
