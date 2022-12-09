A software glitch in Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 rear lights led the company to recall 321,000 vehicles launched between 2020 and this year.

According to the American company, the lights on one or both sides could fail, which could increase the risk of collisions in poorer lighting conditions.

It’s Tesla’s 19th recall this year alone – at the end of November, nearly 30,000 Model X units were recalled for a problem that could improperly deploy the front passenger airbag in low-speed collisions.

(Note published in the 1303 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)