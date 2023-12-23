Tesla recalls over 120 thousand cars, new troubles for Elon Musk

Tesla is recalling 120,423 vehicles in the United States due to the risk that cabin doors are unlocked in the event of an accident. This was announced by the country's road safety regulator NHTSA.

The automaker led by Elon Musk has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall affects vehicles Model S And Model 2021-2023: Units do not meet some federal safety standards for side impact protection.

Subscribe to the newsletter

