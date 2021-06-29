Tesla began recalling about 285,000 cars in China on Saturday (June 26, 2021) because of the security risk related to the vehicles’ autopilot feature. On certain models the system was activated when drivers tried to shift gears or accidentally touched the gear selector.

The defect may result in accidental acceleration, according to the China State Market Regulation Administration. The recall includes 35,665 imported Model 3 vehicles and 249,855 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles manufactured at Tesla’s Shanghai factory. According to information from CNN Business.

Customers will not be required to return vehicles. Instead, they will receive a free software update remotely or in person to resolve the issue.

Tesla apologized for the recall on Saturday in a statement posted on its official account. Weibo, one of the most popular social media sites in China.

Tesla said it will continue to improve under China’s safety regulations. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our car owners. Tesla will strictly follow national regulations and continue to improve our safety protection, relentlessly providing an excellent and safe driving experience for our customers.“, said the statement.

China is a difficult market for Tesla. The company had 5 Chinese regulatory agencies questioning the quality of its model 3 cars, manufactured in Shanghai.

The electric car leader sold fewer than 26,000 cars in China in April, down 27% from March, according to data released by the China Passenger Car Association. The drop came when Chinese electric vehicle makers such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto reported improving domestic sales.

