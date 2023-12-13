Tesla's Autopilot system in the dock. The American brand has recalled more than 2 million vehicles after the main US auto safety regulator ruled that its driver assistance system does not do enough to prevent misuse.

Bloomberg reports that the decision is the result of a years-long investigation into the defects by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that will remain open while the agency monitors the effectiveness of Tesla's fixes. An NHTSA spokesperson said the investigation found that Tesla's means of keeping drivers engaged were inadequate and could lead to foreseeable misuse. “Automated technology holds great promise for improving safety, but only when it is used responsibly,” NHTSA said. “Today's action is an example of improving automated systems by prioritizing safety.”