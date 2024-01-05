Tesla was forced to recall a significant number of vehicles in China in order to improve safety. The recall affects approximately 1.6 million vehicles, including imported Model S and Model massive ones never carried out by Elon Musk's company to date. The Chinese government, through its State Administration for Market Regulation, has identified two main reasons: the first concerns a problem linked to the door unlocking logic on some vehicles, which could lead to the detachment of the side door locking mechanism in the event of accident. However, Tesla said it will fix this issue via an over-the-air (OTA) software update, saving owners the need to go to a service center.

The second reason concerns the behavior of the autopilot when the autonomous driving function is active. The Chinese regulator has highlighted that cars could misuse the level 2 driver assistance function, increasing the risk of collisions and jeopardizing road safety. Again, Tesla will provide an OTA software update for most vehicles, while for those that cannot receive the OTA update, owners will be assisted by Tesla to perform the software update for free at the dealership. Interestingly, Tesla has the ability to make OTA software updates thanks to the network connectivity of its vehicles, which makes it possible to make modifications and improvements to existing vehicles without requiring a visit to the dealership. This feature sets Tesla apart from other automakers and has allowed the company to handle most complaints through software updates rather than replacing hardware components.

Furthermore, it is important to note that this is not the first time Tesla has faced a difficulty of this magnitude. In the past, the company has taken millions of vehicles off the market in the United States to improve safety and upgrade driver-assist features. The company has been able to do this efficiently thanks to its large fleet of connected vehicles, which allows it to deliver new software code through the air. Meanwhile, Tesla shares fell 0.3 percent in premarket trading on Friday.