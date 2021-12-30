The American company Tesla announced the recall of about 475 thousand of its electric vehicles due to technical defects. This was announced on Thursday, December 30, by the agency. Bloomberg…

Tesla has recalled 475,000 vehicles in the US – nearly equal to its international shipments last year – due to technical problems that could increase the risk of accidents, it said.

356,309 Model 3 cars produced in 2017-2020 were recalled due to damage to the camera cable, writes “Gazeta.Ru”… In addition, 119,009 Model S vehicles that have been assembled since 2014 are subject to recall. The reason is a defect in the hood latch design, which can open unexpectedly, writes RT…

The company said it would fix both issues at no additional cost, the agency said. Tesla shares are down 1.2% in preliminary bidding.

On December 15, it became known that the American engineer, inventor, CEO of Tesla Inc, founder of SpaceX Elon Musk became the person of the year according to the Financial Times.

Musk has been chosen as the author of “a historic shift in the global auto industry towards electric vehicles.”