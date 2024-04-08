AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 04/08/2024 – 23:08

Tesla has reached a settlement with the family of an engineer who died six years ago when one of its Model X electric vehicles crashed while using its driver assistance system in California, avoiding a trial, according to court documents filed. this Monday (8).

The jury trial was expected to begin next week in response to a wrongful death lawsuit in which the American manufacturer, owned by tycoon Elon Musk, was accused of failing to deliver on its promises about safety and driver assistance technology.

In court documents seen by AFP, it is stated that Tesla and the family of Wei Lun Huang, a former Apple engineer, reached a compensation agreement and that the company asked that the amount involved remain confidential.

In the lawsuit filed in 2019, it was alleged that Tesla's Autopilot assistance system, which was activated at the time of the fatal accident, “did not detect the highway lane markings, did not detect the concrete separator and did not brake the vehicle, but accelerated it.”

Huang was traveling in March 2018 on a road in the Californian city of Mountain View, in the western United States, using the autopilot function, when the Model X crashed, fatally injuring him, according to the lawsuit.

This software adapts speed to traffic and keeps the vehicle in a lane, according to Tesla.

Huang's family argues in court documents that Tesla was negligent and flawed in designing and marketing the 2017 Model X.

The US regulator ruled that Huang did not have his hands on the steering wheel at the time of the accident, despite warnings from Autopilot to do so.

Tesla has defended the safety of its vehicles and the features of its driver assistance technology, which, as it warned, does not exempt drivers from paying attention to the road.