Automaker planned to transfer production to factory in Germany; staying in the US is motivated by tax incentives

Tesla will manufacture most of its batteries in the United States to take advantage of tax breaks. The electric car maker planned to transfer the activity to the factory in Germany, but backtracked due to US measures. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

“The focus of Tesla’s cell production is currently in the US due to the framework created by the US Inflation Reduction Act”the company said in a statement.

The US government is offering a tax incentive of up to US$ 7,500 (R$ 39,000 at the quotation for this Wednesday, February 22nd) per vehicle produced. To be eligible, 40% of the minerals used and 50% of the assembly process must be made in the USA.

The German Ministry of Economy said this Wednesday (Feb 22, 2023) that the change will not affect jobs in the country.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on Monday (Feb 20) that the automaker will set up a factory in the country. Details on the location of the unit are yet to be discussed.