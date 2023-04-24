By Aditya Soni

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc raised its 2023 capital spending forecast on Monday as it ramps up production at factories to take advantage of rising interest in electric vehicles.

The company, led by Elon Musk, said in a filing it expects to spend between $7 billion and $9 billion this year, up from a previous forecast of $6 billion to $8 billion.

Tesla has maintained its spending forecast for the next two years at between $7 billion and $9 billion. Tesla shares were down 2.9% in the early afternoon.

The world’s most valuable automaker has been aggressively ramping up production, prioritizing sales growth over profit in a fragile economy and working to meet Musk’s bold goal of selling 20 million electric vehicles by 2030.

Achieving this goal will make Tesla twice the size of any automaker in history, accounting for around 20% of the global vehicle market.

In January, the company set aside $3.6 billion to expand its gigafactory complex in Nevada, where Tesla will mass-produce its long-delayed Semi truck and build a factory for the 4680 cell that will be capable of to produce enough batteries for 2 million light vehicles per year.

The company is also ramping up production at its factories in Berlin and Austin and plans to open a gigafactory in Mexico as it strives to expand its global production.