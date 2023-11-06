Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 11:36

Tesla has decided to raise the salaries of employees at its factory in Germany amid an aggressive unionization campaign, in an initiative that comes at a time when the electric vehicle maker’s CEO, Elon Musk, is subject to facing similar situations in the US.

Tesla’s management in Germany revealed, at the end of last week, a package of salary increases for local workers during Musk’s visit to the factory, which is located on the outskirts of Berlin, according to the company’s announcement on Monday (6). Musk also promised that the unit will produce Tesla’s new generation vehicle.

Tesla has been under pressure from the powerful German union IG Metall, which is trying to convince the company to accept a union agreement. In Sweden, a smaller industrial union representing workers in Tesla’s service sector is on strike and is expected to meet with company representatives later today in an attempt to obtain a collective bargaining contract.

The announcements in Europe come at a time when the United Auto Workers (UAW) automotive union is targeting Tesla factories in the US. After winning record contracts with Detroit automakers, the UAW is betting it will attract non-union workers to its ranks. In recent union victories, Toyota said last week it will raise wages for the majority of its U.S. factory workers who are not unionized.

The unionization of Tesla workers in the US and Europe would tend to further boost the company’s costs, which is already under pressure on profits and has been reducing the prices of its vehicles in response to slowing growth. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.