The protests and strikes triggered by workers' unions in the Nordic countries are not slowing down Tesla's growth in Sweden and Norway. The data arriving on the market relating to the month of December speaks clearly: sales of the manufacturer led by Elon Musk continue to grow increase, as well as the share that the company owns in total registrations. And the thesis is valid both for Sweden, from which the protests against Tesla they started first, than for Norway, where the US giant fears no rivals.

Leader in Norway

Let's start from Norway, where in 2023 Tesla leads the ranking of total sales for the third consecutive year: to be precise, Tesla's market share has shown itself to be increasing from 12.2% to 20%. All in a context in which the diffusion trend of electric vehicles is growing accelerating its own pace: the Norwegian Road Federation, better known as OFV, has made it known that throughout last year, EVs represented 82.4% of new vehicles sold, up from 79.3% in 2022. Recall that Norway aims to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025.

Despite the protests

Behind Tesla, however, was Toyota, followed by Volkswagen. Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car throughout last year, managing to defeat the competition of Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq, second and third respectively. What is happening at the union level in the Nordic countries is certainly not helping Tesla, but it seems that, for the moment at least, it is not helping it either. damaging. “We see no signs that indicate this”, commented Christina Bu, number one of the Norwegian EV Association. Which hinted at significant growth expected for EVs in the coming months: “The market share of electric cars could rise to 95% in 2024. It's a big jump, but we already had a similar trend before, from 2021 to 2022, where we had an increase of almost 15 percentage points, so I think we can do it in 2024.”

Also good in Sweden

As for Sweden, again sales of new cars increased in December compared to the previous year and the market share of the US automaker is grown up: in particular, the data released by the Swedish automotive industry association Mobility Sweden showed that in the last month of the year 1,789 new Tesla branded cars were sold compared to 1,645 in December 2022, with the company's market share led by Elon Musk which passed from 4.6% to 6.1%.