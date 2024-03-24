Home page World

Around 80 demonstrators want to prevent Tesla from clearing the forest with a protest camp. A court confirmed that the protesters were allowed to stay.

Grünheide – The environmental activists' protest camp was in front of the city until May 20th Tesla-Work registered. The police wanted to take action against it and failed in court. An appeal has now been lodged against the decision.

Administrative court decides that Tesla protest camp can remain

Tesla is planning a significant expansion of the plant in Grünheide. To achieve this, more than 100 hectares of forest will be cleared. To prevent this, around 80 environmental activists set up a protest camp in one of the forest areas. The police initially imposed conditions on the forest occupiers, but these were lifted by the administrative court in an urgent application. As of now, the protest camp in the state forest with several tree houses can remain in place until May 20, 2024.

The Brandenburg police filed a complaint against the administrative court's decision and hope for a new decision in their favor. Interior Minister Michael Stübgen said that it was the task of the assembly authority to protect freedom of assembly, but also to ensure that no one was put in danger. Possible dangers would now have to be justified by the Ministry of the Environment, the Building Authority and the Forestry Authority.

Forest clearing stopped by protest – city makes counterproposal

Regardless of the administrative court's decision and the police complaint that has now been lodged, the future for the environmental activists is clear: The forest occupiers announced that they would not have wanted to clear the forest even without the verdict: “Even if new conditions made it impossible for us to protest Should be made, we will stand in Tesla’s way beyond May 20th and stay here.”

However, the current size of the Tesla protest camp is no longer enough for them and more tree houses should be built. “We are in exactly the right place to prevent the interests of the Tesla Group from being pushed through like that,” the initiative makes clear. They have been protesting in the state forest near the Tesla factory since the end of February. For them, clearing the forest is out of the question. The city of Grünheide, however, offered Tesla to release 50 hectares of forest for clearing. (rd/dpa)