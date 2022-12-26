Production at the Tesla plant in Shanghai Slows in the last week of December. The US automaker canceled its morning work shift scheduled last Saturday and is preparing to suspend most of its activities in these last few days of the year. The plan developed by Tesla provides for the stop to the production of the electric SUV Model Y until January 1, 2023: the official reason has not been provided by the company, but it is thought that the cause of this new work interruption is linked to the growth of cases of positivity from Covid-19 in China.

In fact, we recall that the Asian country has recently eased the restriction measures to contain the spread of the virus, probably realizing how utopian the goal of zero infections was. Also thanks to this government decision, Covid-19 infections have returned to Reuters increase, so much so that Tesla workers and some of its suppliers have also fallen ill as part of this surge, forcing the company to face many headaches related to on-site production. It should also be added to the pandemic situation that Tesla has also been struggling with for some time high inventory levels as its second-largest market after the US braces for a sharp recession. Also for this reason, Tesla’s production in Shanghai has focused more on export models in the last week.

Returning to the slowdown expected for the last week of the year, the halt to the production of the Model Y in Shanghai would be part of a broader plan resizing of assembly operations: there is talk of a cut in December production planned for the Model Y in China by about 30%. At the moment the hypothesis is not contemplated holidays basis for this decision: during the last week of December last year, the Shanghai Gigafactory regularly carried on production operations, since it is not established practice for the plant to close for holidays at the end of the year.