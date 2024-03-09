The situation for Tesla in Germany could soon return to normal. In recent days the car company led by Elon Musk was in fact forced to interrupt production at its Gigafactory located on the outskirts of Berlin due to the lack of electricity, due to the fire of an electric pylon provoked by the ultra-left environmentalist group Volcano Group against the factory expansion plans announced by Tesla itself.

Production restarts

Starting next week, however, the Gigafactory in question will be back in operation: this was announced by Michaela Schmitz, head of the works council. “We will restart production at the factory next week. Alongside many chapters of our history relating to exceptional achievements, this attack will go down in history as a dark passage. But even this won't stop us“his words spoken in front of several hundred workers and reported by Reuters.

The damage count

Numbers in hand, the attack launched by environmentalists has left the 12,500 employees of the plant in limbo, also causing a series of productive and economic damage to the company: due to this stop, in fact, the American manufacturer was unable to complete the construction of approximately 6,000 electric vehicles per week, with consequent losses which is expected to be at least several hundred million euros.

Soft reboot?

Schmitz herself said that Tesla employees they will receive information soon about the reboot, but gave no further details about the potential timing. Translated: it is not yet clear whether production will restart gradual or if the factory will return to full capacity immediately. However, it is certainly happy news for Tesla, which only a few days ago had stated that the Gigafactory could remain without electricity until the end of next week.