A new stop affects Tesla’s production in the Gigafactory in Shanghai. Already a few weeks ago, operations at the Chinese factory of the US brand had been interrupted due to Covid and more precisely the restrictions put in place by the government to limit the spread of the pandemic: now, again due to the Coronavirus, Tesla is forced to order a new suspension of the work, this time for four daysafter the city of Shanghai announced a nine-day lockdown during which mass anti-Covid tests will be carried out.

According to Reuters, the lockdown in the area where the Tesla Gigafactory is located began this morning, and is expected to last until Friday morning. The hope of the company led by Elon Musk, which at the moment has refused to confirm that production in Shanghai will be suspended, is that the number of electric units that will not be built these days is not too high: remember that in Shanghai Tesla assembles the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV, collectively in just over 2,000 units per day. We are talking about a factory that plays a fundamental role in Tesla’s activities: in the Shanghai plant, in fact, the US company produces electric cars for the Chinese market, but the site also represents a important export hub to other markets globally, Germany and Japan above all.