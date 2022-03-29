10 million electricity a year or 20 million? It is a dilemma that Elon Musk he has been carrying around for some time. The reference is to the number of Tesla units that the company will be able to build each year starting from 2030: if 10 million seems to be a more concrete goal, 20 million appears to be more a utopia, being a complicated target to reach. Also because, numbers in hand, in 2021 the sales of the Palo Alto brand did not even reach 1 million copies: it is difficult to think that in less than a decade this figure could increase twentyfold.

And even Elon Musk doesn’t seem to have very clear ideas. According to what was reported by Carscoops, on the occasion of the inauguration of production at the Gigafactory in Berlin, Tesla’s number one would have initially stated that 10 million electric would have been the best scenario for the production of the brand, only to add: “I think it is ambitious, but not impossible, to touch the 20 million electric units produced every year. And that would be a good number, because there are 2 billion cars and trucks in the world currently on the road, so 20 million would match to 1% of the global fleet every year“. In fact, that would be a staggering figure: if Tesla were to build 20 million cars in a single year, it would be roughly the same as what General Motors and the VW Group jointly produce in the same amount of time.

The only certainty, to date, is that Tesla’s numbers will rise Year after year. In fact, remember that the Berlin Gigafactory will have a production capacity of 500,000 vehicles per year by 2025, while that of Fremont could be expanded to build up to 600,000 vehicles per year. What’s more, Austin’s could reach 400,000 electric cars by 2024, and Shanghai’s already boasts a capacity of 864,000 cars (with Tesla looking to build a second factory in China).