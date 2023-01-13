Tesla announces a significant price reduction of two of its best sellers in Europe, the Model 3 and the Model Y. The move by the American automaker comes at the beginning of the year, with a small earthquake that could further push the sales of the two flagship cars of the American brand in the Old Continent. Tesla Model 3 will thus be available starting from 44,990 euros for the rear-wheel drive version with 60 kWh battery, a reduction of 12,500 euros compared to previous price lists.

On the other hand, the price reduction for Model Y is less evident, going from 49,990 euros to 46,990 euros in the Long Range version. However, both price lists are not yet included in the maximum cost to access the 2023 car incentives which for the 0-20 g/km range of CO2 should be 42,700 euros (35,000 euros plus VAT). The reasons for this decision by Elon Musk are not clear, who may have reduced prices to try to dispose of a part of the stock of the current Model 3 which will soon be replaced by the restyling while for others the reason would be due to the will of the CEO of the brand to lower the cost of its models to make electrics more accessible. Officially, however, Tesla has announced the lowering of prices as a response to the excellent results obtained on the market but above all the increase in the production of cars in Europe thanks to the Gigafactory and the consequent economies of scale.

“Our focus on continuous product improvement through original design and manufacturing processes has further enhanced our ability to build the best product at an industry-leading cost. – reads the note from the American brand – Coming off what was a turbulent year due to supply chain disruptions, we have seen a normalization of some cost inflation; this now allows us, with confidence, to pass on this cost reduction to our customers as well.” As for instead the top of the range of the respective models, Tesla Model 3 Performance goes from 67,490 to 59,990 euros, with a reduction of 7,500 euros, while the Performance variant of Model Y will be available starting from 63,990 euros, -8,000 euros compared to the previous price list.