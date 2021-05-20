Tesla is preparing to begin production of Model S Plaid cars on June 3, said in Twitter head of the company Elon Musk. According to him, it will be the world’s fastest production car.

The car will be produced at a plant in California. The acceleration time will be up to 60 mph (about 97 kilometers per hour) in less than two seconds, Musk noted.

Earlier it became known that the well-known financier, founder of the hedge fund Scion Capital Michael Burry made a big bet against Tesla. The investor who predicted the collapse of the US economy bought bearish options on the company’s shares in the amount of more than half a billion dollars.

Meanwhile, Musk dropped to third in the list of the richest people in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It is estimated at $ 160.6 billion. The entrepreneur has lost more than $ 3 billion due to the latest drop in Tesla stock. The co-owner of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, Bernard Arnault, has climbed to the second line with a fortune of $ 161.2 billion.