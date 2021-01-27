D.he US electric car maker Tesla has made an annual profit for the first time in its history. The group, founded by technology pioneer Elon Musk, generated a net profit of 721 million dollars last year, as Tesla announced on Wednesday.

However, fourth quarter earnings were lower than expected at $ 270 million. In after-hours trading, the price of the Tesla share collapsed because of this.

Tesla has revolutionized the auto industry since it was founded in 2003. However, the company recorded losses year after year. In 2019, Tesla posted an annual loss of $ 862 million. Now, for the first time, a year has ended with a profit. Despite the corona pandemic, Tesla was able to increase production and deliveries.

The value of Tesla stock has risen rapidly over the past few months. Musk became one of the richest people in the world.