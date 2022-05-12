There shortage of semiconductors and the materials needed to produce cars is putting not only traditional manufacturers in difficulty, but also the most recent electric natives. Teslawhich is not a new brand, but is to be considered as such in relation to the big names in the sector, it is in fact in a complicated position: due to the increase in demand may not match as much vehicle production of the American House.

According to Elon Musk, the founder of the brand, Tesla could give up new orders in the coming months to avoid too long delivery times. “Today demand is outstripping the amount of cars we can produce, and this happens at hallucinating rates. We will move towards the decision to limit or stop the acquisition of new orders, for a certain period of time, on any car in our listThe acrobatic businessman told the Financial Times.

The problem all stems from the supply chain, which currently does not seem ready for an increase in demand for electric cars, and in general is in crisis as today building a car of a good level of quality has become much more complex. It would not seem to be an employee problem, but despite this Musk wanted to underline how American workers are less ready than others: “There are a lot of very talented people in China who strongly believe in industrial production. They don’t just want to clock the time, they want to be there. They would not leave the factory for trivial reasons, while in America people tend to avoid working as much as possible“, has explained. A somewhat bizarre exit, her own, which could backfire on him at any moment.

Therefore, trusting more in China than in the States, Musk is still convinced that he can reach the quota of 20 million cars produced per year by 2030. “It is not a promise, but an aspiration. I think we have a good chance of making it“He said with optimism. But first it will be necessary to resolve the aforementioned crises.