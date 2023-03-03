Tesla could complete the construction of its mega plant of electric vehicles in Santa CatarinaNew Lion, in less than nine monthsaccording to the state governor, Samuel García.

The executives of the automotive company informed the governor that they seek to break the construction record of their plant in Shanghai, China, which took that long to complete.

On Wednesday, Elon Muskdirector of Tesla, confirmed the company’s investment in Mexico during the company’s Investor Day.

The $5 billion investment would make the factory the largest electric car factory in the world, Tesla’s first in Latin America and the third outside the United States.

We recommend you read:

The Mexican government had been working to lure the company to a location near the Felipe Ángeles International Airport, a priority project for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the capital, but Musk visited Nuevo León last October and selected Santa Catarina as the location. of the fabric.

Governor Samuel García said authorities need to work together and aligned to ensure the success of the project, including the federal government.

The state president also pointed out that the owner of Tesla, Elon Musk also owns a drilling company and has offered to explore whether his technology can help drill wells to extract water.

By the way, the government of Nuevo León assured that it continues to advance with the strategic projects of its Master Plan to Guarantee Water in the entity, for which reason it has called for reducing water consumption.

Tesla Investor Day

On Wednesday, Martha Delgado, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended Tesla’s Investor Day on behalf of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard’s secretary.

During the event, Musk confirmed that the company’s next Gigafactory will be established in Mexico, in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León. The factory will create between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs and will be complementary to the other factories of the company located in other countries, such as China and Germany.

The announcement comes after 14 months of work by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate communication between Tesla and the government entities involved in the project.